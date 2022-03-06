Rumer Willis shares video of mom Demi Moore dancing in just a towel - 'My favourite' The clip is from Demi's 1996 film Striptease

Rumer Willis was feeling nostalgic over the weekend and paid tribute to her dad Bruce Willis and mom Demi Moore's movie career on Instagram.

MORE: Rumer Willis' jaw-dropping new appearance sparks big reaction from fans

Taking to her Stories, the 33-year-old shared a post showing a handsome Bruce posing next to Moonlighting co-star Cybill Shepard. The photo was a promo shot for the 1985 comedy-drama in which Bruce and Cybill played private detectives. The series ran until 1989.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rumer Willis poses in provocative lingerie as she shares important body message

Rumer then shared a post featuring a clip of Demi from her 1996 hit film Striptease, in which she played exotic dancer Erin Grant. In the video, the then 34-year-old can be seen dancing in just a towel.

READ: Rumer Willis showcases never-ending legs in barely-there outfit

RELATED: Demi Moore stuns in a revealing power suit with an unexpected touch

Commenting on the post itself, Rumer wrote: "My favorite." She then shared it onto her Stories and added: "My actual morning routine. I learned from the best @Demimoore."

Rumer reacted to a clip of Demi from her 1996 film Striptease

Demi was paid a record-breaking $12.5million for the film and her daughter Rumer, who was seven years old when the film was released, played her onscreen daughter, Angela.

"Well, she asked to have the opportunity to audition so after much discussion with my husband, I went and asked them if they would be willing to let her try because she wanted it so badly," Demi said at the time. The role that Rumer finally landed required her to watch her mother Demi dance.

Rumer played Demi's onscreen daughter in the film

Asked if she had any regrets about that, Demi revealed she didn't give it a second thought.

"We don't shame the body, we encourage the body as something beautiful and natural, and my children bathe with me, and I walk around naked," she clarified at the time.

Rumer has since followed in her parents' footsteps and at the end of last year wrapped up filming her latest project, indie comedy My Divorce Party.