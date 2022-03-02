Demi Moore stuns in a revealing power suit with an unexpected touch The Ghost star is truly one of a kind

Demi Moore has not only had a prolific career as an actress, but has also become a pretty prominent member of the fashion world, and her latest adventure had fans in awe.

The actress revealed that she attended the latest Yves Saint Laurent runway show and dressed for the occasion in a spectacularly chic outfit.

She wore a crisp power suit that cinched in at the waist with little gold accents and showed off her shape while making her look incredibly statuesque.

Demi left the top half unbuttoned, revealing that she wore nothing underneath except for a small blue locket and kept her long dark locks sleek and shiny.

However, what really sold the high fashion element of the outfit was the pair of blue gloves that she donned, helmed by chunky gold bracelets, giving it an almost surreal feel.

She flashed them at the camera while posing for pictures, sharing them with fans on her social feed as she wrote: "Suited up for @ysl. Congratulations @anthonyvaccarello on a stunning show," while crediting her glam team.

Demi suited up for the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show

Fans were smitten with her look, and many couldn't express more than with heart and flame emojis as one wrote: "Sharp and chic.. J'adore."

Another said: "I've never seen someone maintain their gorgeousness the way you do," and even her daughter Scout Willis couldn't resist chiming in as she commented: "Holy wow wow wowza!"

The Indecent Proposal star has become well-known for her frequent travels for several high-profile fashion events, often documenting them to her fans' delight on social media.

She revealed that for this particular YSL show, she had jetted off to France for Paris Fashion Week and the actual runway took place with the stunning view of the Eiffel Tower in the background.

The actress jetted off to Paris for the special event

Along with more pictures she shared of the show itself, Demi wrote: "What an honor to have been present to experience this magnificent, inspired collection with such a breathtaking view serving as the backdrop!!"



