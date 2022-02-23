Ginger Zee performs epic hair flip after rain-soaked day – watch The GMA star made the best of a bad situation

Ginger Zee is used to facing the elements whether it's sun, snow or rain, and on Wednesday it was definitely the rain that she was facing.

PHOTOS: Meet the kids of the Good Morning America stars: Ginger Zee, Lara Spencer and more

The star had gotten soaked through and through in the deluge, and without her trusty hair stylist in the Good Morning America studios, she was a little lost. Thankfully, she revealed that she had an amazing trick to fixing the issue, as she was caught by a co-star performing an epic hair flip in order to dry out her locks. How smart!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee performs epic hair flip after style disaster

She looked so stylish in a black puffer jacket, which covered a red top underneath. She also had a pair of black skinny jeans and matching shoes.

READ: Ginger Zee hailed as an 'inspiration' following emotional message

MORE: Ginger Zee makes risky fashion statement as GMA fans weigh in

On the video, she added a teasing caption, as she joked: "This is how I do my hair when I've given up trying to fight the rain – I attempt to use it."

And in her caption, she added: "Love it when @samwnek catches me 'doing' my hair… it's tough out here on the road without @msmerylin."

Ginger was praised for her style hack

Fans loved the insight into her impromptu beauty routine and many posted crying with laughter emojis in the comments.

MORE: Ginger Zee's irksome annoyance gets the best response from husband Ben Aaron

READ: GMA's Ginger Zee forced to defend herself after sharing candid photo of son

One entertained follower wrote: "I love it," while a second added: "Good flow!" and a third posted: "You always look amazing."

Earlier this month, Ginger made a candid appearance confession after her flight was cancelled due to an ongoing snowstorm.

We're always in love with Ginger's hair

Sharing a video of her journey, she included a glimpse at her nails, and admitted that they weren't too pretty. "I believe I have the worst nails in history," she explained.

Fans urged her to be safe but also loved that despite the bitter conditions, she was able to poke fun at herself.

MORE: Ginger Zee claps back at angry fan who criticized her appearance with the best reaction

MORE: Ginger Zee's husband Ben Aaron undergoes agonizing procedure - and we can barely watch

"Loving the nails. Keeping it real," wrote one, while another added: "Your nails make me feel better about my nails."

Ginger gave further details of her adventure in the caption which read: "Last week @dmanzo1013 said he needed an adventure. Pretty sure 12 hours in a car with me wasn't the adventure he was looking for… but, he got it. #BeCarefulWhatYouWishFor."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.