Ginger Zee 'can't fathom this feeling' as she shares 'gut wrenching' photo amid war in Ukraine

Ginger Zee has shared a heartbreaking post with fans amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The ABC star shared a picture of Ukrainian refugees in Poland, and admitted that she "can't fathom this feeling". The first picture showed a young mom with her young child, as a second showed people drinking water and dishing out food.

"The world can’t fathom it either Ginger. Our hearts are broken for Ukraine. Praying hard this will end soon…and peacefully," commented one fan while others called the scenes "gut wrenching".

Russia declared war on Ukraine on 23 February after years of tensions.

Russian president Putin has called Russians and Ukrainians "one nation", and has frequently accused Ukraine of being a puppet state, controlled by the West after pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych was ousted in 2014.

In the last 48 hours Putin has attacked airports and military headquarters, as tanks and troops rolled into major cities from neighboring Belarus, and the port cities of Odessa and Mariupol.

Ginger said she couldn't 'fathom' the feeling

Hall of Fame boxing brothers Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko have both joined the front lines for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Wladimir was engaged to Hayden Panettiere and has custody of their daughter, and the Heroes actress shared with fans that their young girl is "safe and not in Ukraine".

Vitali, known as 'Dr Ironfist' in the ring, also shared that he was prepared to fight during a conversation with ITV's Good Morning Britain.

"It's already a bloody war," he said. "I don't have another choice. I have to do that. I would fight. I believe in Ukraine, I believe in my country and I believe in my people."

Hall of Fame boxing brothers Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko have both joined the front lines

Dancing with the Stars alum Maks Chmerkovskiy has also posted a devastating video from Kyiv as he remains in the country.

Maks is married to fellow DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd and shares one child, five-year-old son Shai Aleksander, with her.

Maks has a US passport and is able to leave the country; his family emigrated to the US from Ukraine when he was 14.

