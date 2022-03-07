Kate Garraway reveals which female royal she's most inspired by

Kate Garraway has opened up about how much she admires the Queen, saying she is "so extraordinary" and a "huge asset" to the country. The Good Morning Britain host was speaking to HELLO! in celebration of our International Women's Day digital issue, when she was asked to name her most inspirational woman.

"Can I have two please?" Kate said. "I think in the public eye, I'm going to have to pick the Queen. I'm sure she's a popular choice for everybody because she is so extraordinary. She has been there throughout all our lives, and she somehow manages to just keep a calm steadiness when all around her is just craziness. I really admire her.

"Whether you're a royalist or not, I think we can all agree that she is a huge asset to our country."

Kate, whose husband Derek Draper's battle with coronavirus has been well documented, also shone a light on the medical team looking after him.

"On a personal level, it's a wonderful nurse, who wouldn't want to be named, who has just been so incredibly supportive to Derek and to our family," she said. "There are usually so many people involved day to day, but I specifically watched her in particular. The dedication and the carefulness she carries throughout her work is just phenomenal. She is respectful but also, extremely professional."

Kate said she is most inspired by the Queen

Kate herself featured as one of ITV's 27 inspirational daytime TV presenters as part of the broadcaster's campaign to mark International Women's Day this year. Appearing alongside the likes of Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford, Frankie Bridge, Penny Lancaster, and Ranvir Singh, Kate – who won a National Television Award for her documentary Kate Garraway: Finding Derek last year – was celebrated for her broadcasting achievements.

When asked how it felt to be a role model for women and girls up and down the country, Kate told HELLO!: "Wow. I don't think I am or even should be a role model, is my honest answer. I think I'm very lucky to be known to other people other than my family and friends because of the job I do but I've always just thought that was a huge privilege.

"In fact, I find that people come up to me all the time, and they are as much of a role model to me than anything else, so I don't really feel comfortable accepting that I am the role model!"

Kate was one of ITV's female presenters celebrating International Women's Day

Kate's co-star Ranvir Singh also told HELLO!: "Our job as women is to raise each other up and this photo celebrates how we at ITV look to one another for inspiration and support. I can honestly say I learn something, and am inspired, by each and every one of them."

Loose Women stars Penny Lancaster and Frankie Bridge also shared their pride in their team of women. "It's an honour to be surrounded by so many talented women I both look up to and call my friends," Penny told HELLO! "Being able to say I work among such an inspiring and compassionate team always fills me with pride. We lift each other up, and that support, especially among women, is crucial. That's why I think International Women's Day is so important - to see how far we've come, and how much more we can do."

Frankie added: "International Women's Day is all about celebrating the amazing achievements of women throughout the years, and the changes that women still continue to make. Growing up working, I've been surrounded by strong and inspiring women who have taught me to work hard, be kind, but know when to stand up for what I want and need. I'm so lucky that now I also get to spend time with such a fabulous group of women on the Loose Women panel every week."

ITV Daytime's female presenters celebrate International Women's Day. Watch them weekdays from 6am on ITV.

