Alex Scott reveals wardrobe malfunction ahead of going on air The Football Focus star still managed to look incredibly glamorous

Alex Scott always manages to look incredibly glamorous and on Saturday she proved that this is still true, even when she's had a wardrobe malfunction.

The star was due to head out to present Football Focus when she realised that her jumper was now sporting a rip underneath her armpit. And as she revealed in the caption, she hadn't brought a spare one with her, meaning that she'd have to go out on air with the malfunction in place. However, she still looked incredibly glamorous in the figure-hugging jumper and a maroon skirt that zipped up at the front.

WATCH: Alex Scott suffers wardrobe malfunction just before heading on air

Finishing off her stylish look, the fashionista added a pair of strappy heels.

In a clip she shared on her Instagram Stories, Alex found the funny side of the situation as she giggled: "Got a problem with my jumper today," before lifting her arm up to reveal the tear.

She then laughed and lifted her arm up again giggling at the flash of her skin, before shushing into the camera.

"I didn't bring a spare jumper to set today, oh nooooooo," she joked in her caption, before slightly teasing fans with a challenge. "See if you can spot it on the show."

The star wasn't too fused about her wardrobe malfunction

Football Focus isn't the only show where the former footballer serves as a pundit as earlier this week she presented on CBS – and she looked so glam.

The One Show regular looked so elegant in a stylish black blouse, elevated with statement shoulder padding and a deep V neckline.

Glimmering beneath her blouse, Alex donned her favourite Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, adding the matching bracelet and large hooped earrings to her look.

She still looked so glam despite the mishap

The 37-year-old sports star styled high-waisted black trousers with her monochrome outfit, accentuating her svelte figure.

"I will cheer up I promise," Alex told fans on Instagram Stories after posting a sultry, moody snap of herself backstage. "See you soon America," she continued.

The star rocked an exaggerated, sleek ponytail for her stateside occasion, telling fans on Instagram: "Today is a long ponytail day… look at that!"

