Chris Stapleton leaves fans in tears over heartbreaking ACM Awards performance

Chris Stapleton left fans in tears on Monday when he was joined by his wife Morgane as they gave a heartbreaking tribute to the 60 people killed and more than 400 injured after a gunman opened fire in Las Vegas in 2017.

The singer performed his song Watch You Burn, which was written following the tragic events of October 2017 and which remains the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, at the 2022 ACM Awards alongside a 16-person choir, who joined him on stage surprising fans.

"Only a coward would pick up a gun/And shoot up a crowd trying to have fun/Now the Vegas lights won't lose their glow/And the band will play/And go on with the show," he sings on the track," he sang.

It marked the live television debut of the song, which appeared on his 2020 album Starting Over.

The shooting took place on the final night of the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

From the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock fired more than 1,000 bullets, with the total number of people injured following the panic reaching over 800. He died by suicide, and his motive remains officially undetermined.

Chris was joined by wife Morgane

Chris was up for five awards at the 2022 ACM awards including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year ("You Should Probably Leave"), Video of the Year (Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)").

The ceremony took place on Monday 7 March at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, and viewers enjoyed "wall-to-wall" music during the two-hour show, which streamed coast to coast instead of tape-delayed on Amazon Prime in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

Country music legend Dolly Parton helmed the ceremony and was joined by co-hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.

The show also saw some of country music's finest take to the stage, including Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson – who performed a special tribute to Dolly Parton - Lady A, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde and BRELAND.

