Carol Vorderman opens up about 'first love' in emotional tribute The star was marking International Women's Day

Carol Vorderman has taken to Instagram to mark International Women's Day and has paid a moving tribute to her "first love".

In her Stories, the 61-year-old shared several photos of Mildred Bruce and explained the importance her influence has had in her life.

WATCH: Celebrating International Women's Day 2022

"My International Women's Day heroine. Mildred Bruce. Her story has been my inspiration. 1st woman to fly around the world solo (apart from the oceans) 1931. She had only had a few weeks of flying lessons and she took off… WILD WOMAN."

She went on to reveal that Mildred had also been the first woman to be fined for speeding aged 14 and also went on to break motor rally records.

Carol Vorderman successfully completed her first solo flight in 2013

Talking about her "first love", she added: "In a tiny way, I've tried to follow her in my 50s, getting various flying licences. My first love as a young woman was always to want to fly but we didn't have chances in the 1960s/70s.

"Eventually I bought a twin engine aircraft and called her MILDRED after Mildred Bruce. We've had quite a few adventures together."

She finished her inspiring tribute by writing: "Now I know how much young women need support and as an Ambassador for Prince's Trust I know we are there for them today."

Carol posed with her plane in several pictures shared on social media

Carol's love for adventure doesn't stop with flying. In a recent interview with HELLO! she opened up about her love for the outdoors and her next big project.

"I'm a Celebrity was the first time I slept under the stars for three whole weeks, no tent, just the sky and the air, and I became addicted to being outside," she told HELLO! before revealing: "I've ordered a 4x4 van and working with a company to convert it.

The star revealed her admiration for Mildred Bruce

"I've got a lot of farmer friends and I want to park up in their fields. I will go and see mates more, stop off in the Lake District. I might get myself a dog, get the campfire going. I'll be able to put my blow-up paddleboards in it and it will have a hot shower and tiny kitchen."

She added: "I've got a list of people who want to come with me. And anyone who says: 'Women of 60 shouldn't be doing things like this.' Well, it is happening. I've never felt freer."