Carol Vorderman shares delightful news after being absent from social media The star had been absent for ten days

Carol Vorderman is used to updating her 210,000 Instagram fans with her daily adventures - but for the last ten days, the mother-of-two has been absent from social media.

On Tuesday, however, fans would have been relieved to see her return to Instagram to share some news about her daughter Katie, who recently passed her PhD in Nanotechnology at Cambridge University.

Taking to her Stories, the former Countdown star wrote: "My girl @katie.science all animated, helping children to learn a bit of science with @techshecan."

In her Story, Carol had embedded Katie's original post which saw a video of Katie animated alongside a dog called Tex.

Katie proudly showed off her latest project

"WAAAHHH!!!!!!!! The first episode and 'Katie and Tex' launched today," Katie wrote alongside it.

She continued: "Animations to teach kids aged 5+ about tech. Do you recognise the voice of Katie? Watch this space… more to come. Couple of BTS shots from a few months back! CONGRATS TECH SHE CAN AND THANK YOU!"

It's definitely been an exciting start to the year for Katie and her proud mother Carol. In January, the 61-year-old headed to Cambridge to celebrate Katie's achievement during a fun night out.

"My girl @katie.science. Grafter. Brilliant. Scientist. Funny. Stunning. She's passed her PhD in nanotechnology at Cambridge University," Carol shared following the celebration.

Carol has two children with ex Patrick King, daughter Katie and son Cameron

"I couldn't be prouder… or more hungover," she joked.

Her daughter Katie paid tribute to her mum as she confirmed the happy news and further detailed how they had celebrated it.

"I passed!!!!!!!! DR. KING SAY WAAAATTTTTTTTTTTT?! Legit still can't believe it. Beautiful day celebrating with punting, glam sesh and boozy woozy…. No filter in this pic...

"Omg just realised drking is like drinking...or dorking(?). Probs equal amounts of both. okay I'll get my coat. 6 months until graduation! Longer post defo to come!

"Thank you @nina_c_warner @carolvorders @menandz3 @_jade_alexis_ @re_lang and @marial1911 for making today so special celebrating!!! Xxxx."