Demi Moore mistaken for Cher in bold new photo The star had fans doing a double-take

Demi Moore is a style icon in her own right but it turns out many of her social media followers think she bears a striking resemblance to another very famous star!

The Ghost actress, 59, was compared to Cher, 75, when she shared a selfie on Instagram rocking waist-length black hair and a sultry pout.

While Demi was trying to draw attention to her Chloe outfit her fans couldn't get over how much she looked like the legendary singer and they immediately began commenting.

WATCH: Demi Moore celebrates Paris Fashion Week with her daughter

In the image, Demi's high cheekbones were highlighted and her smooth complexion was praised.

Her fans wrote: "OMG... I thought this was Cher, she looks just like her in that photo," and another added: "Me too! I couldn't believe that was Demi. I totally thought it was Cher."

Others chimed in and remarked: "I thought it was Cher and many more called both women "beautiful".

Demi's fans remarked on her resemblance to Cher

Demi clearly takes good care of herself and has credited a raw, vegan diet and yoga for her youthful good looks for years.

That being said, she does admit it's sometimes a challenge to adapt her beauty and fitness regime as she gets older.

"You know, things do change," she said in an interview with W Magazine in 2019. "The biggest difference, I think, is that I’m not in nearly as good shape physically as I have been before, and I have skin going in a direction that I would prefer it not go. There are things that just come with getting older."

Demi and Cher have the same hair!

Demi says having a positive outlook on life is paramount to looking and feeling your best though.

"I do believe that when we hold upset, anger, hurt, pain or bitterness, it ages us and we wear it," she added. "That isn't to say we are always going to feel happy. But it's important not to hold on to things."

It's hard to believe Cher is 75

She added: "Look, I don’t have any super big secret. But I definitely think beauty starts on the inside.

"You can do anything you want to the outside, but if the inside isn't looking or feeling good, then I don’t know if anything you do on the outside is going to be good enough."



