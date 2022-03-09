Lara Spencer posts stunning new selfie and fans zoom in on the same detail The star looked radiant

Lara Spencer said she was ready for some pampering in her latest Instagram post, but it was something else that got her fans talking.

The TV host posted a snapshot of herself wearing a black, lace-trimmed top as she held her blonde locks up on top of her head.

She looked stunning in the casual photo, wearing just a lick of lip gloss and a smokey eye, but admitted she needed to get her roots done.

WATCH: Lara Spencer and daughter take on brave stunt together

Lara captioned the post: "Getting to the root of the…. Situation if you will;). Time for a little help in the blonde department."

Her fans assured her that she looked "amazing," and some even encouraged her to go "natural," but it was what was in her hand which caught other people's eye.

Lara used her phone to take the mirror selfie and its reflection sparked a reaction from her social media followers.

Fans noticed Lara's phone case

She carried the device in an SMU - Southern Methodist University - phone cover.

"SMU?" asked one, while another added: "SMU phone cover," and a third said: "Wait! Did you go to SMU?"

Others scrambled to ask the same thing with some even wondering if they had attended at the same time. However, Lara wasn't a student at the college and attended Pennsylvania State instead.

Her son, Duff, is in his first year of SMU though and Lara likely picked a cover in support of his ventures.

Lara is a proud mom to her son and daughter

Last summer she dropped him off at his school where he embarked on his next journey in life.

She has visited him in Dallas numerous times though, and fans are always delighted when Lara shares the heartwarming moments on social media.

Next year, her youngest child, Katharine, will leave home for college making Lara and her husband, Rick McVey, empty-nesters.

