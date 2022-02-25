Lara Spencer fashions surprising new look on Good Morning America Lara Spencer modeled a product for the Deals and Steals segments

Lara Spencer wasn't afraid to rock a different look on TV on Thursday, when she helped her colleagues model the Hairbrella for Good Morning America's Deal and Steals segment.

The anchor took to social media to share a picture of herself with two others wearing different variations of the product, "the first satin-lined rain hat".

"Recruited by @toryjohnson to model Deals and Steals product called Hairbrellas. Sure. Why not," she captioned the post which saw her wearing a cheetah-print hat with a clear visor. Her colleague wore a black fur-lined hat.

"Kinda brilliant!" commented one fan on the idea, as other shared heart emojis and laughing face emojis.

The new look was a world away from her recent pictures, when she showed off an array of sensational swimsuit photos - all in the name of love.

The GMA host, 52, took to Instagram with a series of sunny snapshots as she wished her husband, Rick McVey a very happy Valentine's Day.

Lara styled the unique headwear

From bold, patterned one-pieces, to colorful bikinis, Lara managed to look effortlessly chic in all of them.

She teamed her swimwear with stylish cover-ups and the TV host was beaming in all of the photos.

The post was captioned: "Happy Valentine’s Day to the sunshine of my life," and her fans commented: "Beautiful! I love that coverup!!! Beautiful couple," and other said: "You are the sunshine to so many."

Lara is a former athlete

Lara stays in shape with a mixture of exercise including tennis, which she is passionate about.

She regularly shares photos of herself post-match and loves a good rally with friends.

"As a former athlete, I love the competition," she told Parade. "I play both singles and doubles and would play every day if I could!. I wish I had known about tennis as a kid. Unlike platform diving, it's a sport I can play for the rest of my life."

