Lara Spencer shares rare glimpse inside foyer of Connecticut home with sweet surprise The GMA star caused a stir with two features of her home

Lara Spencer had the sweetest surprise waiting for her as she arrived at her Connecticut home - her beloved dog Riva! The TV star is a notorious dog lover, and routinely shares adorable photos of her pets on her Instagram.

The Good Morning America star shared a picture that perfectly captured just how much her pups love her back, and that they are always by her side.

The television host took to Instagram to reveal a stunning glimpse of her beautiful home's foyer, but it was what was waiting for her in the middle of the stairs that caught her fans' eyes the most.

The image revealed Lara's grand staircase, with a lush runner down its steps and chic crown-molding on the walls attached to it. The most striking feature, however, was the star's adorable pet dog waiting for her, perfectly poised, at the stairs' break.

The news anchor shared the sweet snap to both her Instagram stories and feed, writing: "Two works of art," referring to the modern sculpture at the bottom of the staircase.

The adorable photo of picture-perfect Riva

Some fans made it clear that they much preferred the canine work of art, debating in the comments writing things like: "Creepy sculpture, cute dog!!!" but also: "Fabulous sculpture and such a calm photo," as well as, "She's ready for TV…" of Riva.

Lara made waves in yet another picture of another one of her dogs, as the dog, rather than Lara, had just gotten their hair done. She captioned the sweet selfie with: "One of us just got groomed and is FEELIN' it."

The sweet selfie

She lives in her Connecticut home with her husband, Richard McVey, and her children with ex-husband David Haffenreffer, Katherine and Duff. Her dogs are definitely the perfect company, as her son has already left home for college and her daughter is set to attend college soon.

