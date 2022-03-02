Lara Spencer's fans all notice the same thing after trip to the salon The GMA host has three dogs

Lara Spencer had a surprise trip to the salon on Wednesday so one of her pampered pups could get a little makeover.

The Good Morning America host took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her beloved dog following the treatment, and the pooch looked thrilled with its beautifully groomed fur. Lara appeared to be one proud pet mom, with her smile clear even though the bottom half of her face was obscured. "One of us just got groomed and is FEELIN it," she captioned the post.

But although plenty of fans posted strings of heart emojis, many others noticed that her beloved dog had an underbite, and they were quick to point this out.

"Dandy, that underbite," one responded alongside a heart emoji, while a second added: "That underbite."

A third posted: "He is so sweet and cute. I love his teeth!" and a fourth commented: "Love that smile!"

Many others called the dog "cute" or "adorable" – and it was clear that her fans loved the pet almost as much as Lara herself.

Lara got her beloved dog a makeover

Alongside her three dogs, Lara is a proud mom to two children, but the star is due to become an empty-nester this year, with eldest son Duff already at college and daughter Katharine heading off later this year.

Katharine has already signed up to play for the lacrosse team, prompting Lara to share a celebratory message.

The TV star posted a flyer on her social media which confirmed the news that Kate Heffenreffer would be playing with the team when term starts.

The GMA host has three dogs

"SO proud of my girl Kate on her verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Vanderbilt University!!" the Good Morning America host wrote. "Kate-You dreamed it. You worked for it. And you made it happen. #proudmama #GODORES #Vandylacrosse."

While Lara is obviously over the moon for her youngest child, it won't be easy to say goodbye.

