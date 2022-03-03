David Beckham shows pride for son Romeo after incredible interaction The former footballer couldn't contain contain his joy

David Beckham took to social media to share his excitement for son Romeo after the 19-year-old met some of the biggest international names in football.

Wearing a black hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms, Romeo posed for pictures with PSG players Neymar Jr, Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé – and was quick to share the moment with his 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

In the photos, Romeo stood next to each player whilst smiling at the camera. In the first snap, the teenager couldn't look happier whilst holding a signed Neymar Jr PSG shirt. Captioning the inspirational meet-up, Romeo simply wrote: "Paris @neymarjr @leomessi @k.mbappe @psg," followed by a red heart.

Dad David was quick to weigh in on the snaps with plenty of heart and flame emojis, he said: "Love this so much @romeobeckham @leomessi @k.mbappe @neymarjr @psg."

Fans were quick to react to the father-son exchange, with over 2,000 followers quickly sharing likes.

Romeo Beckam beaming with his new football shirt in France

A-list friends of Romeo also commented on the post. Singer Cody Simpson wrote four flame emojis and fellow Aussie singer Eddie Benjamin commented with a heart.

Romeo also documented the meet-up on his Instagram Stories and revealed he had also met with more star players such as former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ángel Di María, Marco Verratti and Marcos Aoás Corrêa.

Romeo and Victoria Beckham at YSL show in Paris on Tuesday

The Burberry model has well and truly proved he is just like both his parents; hours before his exciting meeting he was arm in arm with style icon mum Victoria.

The pair hit the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris on Tuesday night, accompanied by blonde beauty girlfriend Mia Regan.