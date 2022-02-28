David Beckham releases emotional plea in wake of Ukraine conflict

David Beckham is among the many stars to speak out on the Ukraine and Russia conflict, expressing their shock and sadness over the news.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the 46-year-old - who became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2005 - shared a series of heartbreaking images of Ukrainian civilians.

"The situation in Ukraine is devastating and terrifying for its people," he wrote. "Like any parent it is heartbreaking to see the effect on the innocent children that are now living in a war zone.

"As conflict escalates so do the needs of children. Find out how you can help through @UNICEF at link in bio."

Elton John and his husband David Furnish have also taken to social media to share a moving statement in support of Ukraine. Sharing the same picture, which features the country's blue and yellow flag, the couple wrote: "For over 20 years, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has supported some of the most vulnerable people in Ukraine with access to HIV services and care, as part of our commitment to communities across Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

David shared a series of heartbreaking images

"We are heartbroken and appalled to see this conflict unfold and our hearts are with the people of Ukraine who do not deserve to live through this nightmare."

They added: "During these devastating times, we stand for an end to the violence and suffering in Ukraine so that life-saving services and humanitarian aid can reach those desperately in need. @ejaf."

On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came out in support of Ukraine by posting a personal tweet on their official account.

Prince William and Kate met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife in 2020

The message read: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.

"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future. W & C."

The sentiment has also been shared by many others including This Morning's Holly Willoughby, who recently wrote: "How do I explain this to my children. I was asked questions last night I didn’t have the answers for."

