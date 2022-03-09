Elizabeth Hurley was left reeling following the sudden death of her former fiancé Shane Warne on Friday. And supporting her every step of the way is her son, Damian.

To mark International Women's Day on Tuesday, Damian honoured his mum – alongside a number of his female friends – sharing a beautiful snapshot of mother and son together. "Happy girls' day w some of my favourite girls :) xx," he wrote.

WATCH: A look back at cricket legend Shane Warne's life

Elizabeth, 56, and 19-year-old Damian – her only child – are incredibly close and often refer to each other as their 'twin'. "I rather think I've simply been blessed with a child whose personality gels with mine," she previously told The Telegraph.

"Given I'm a single mother and he's an only child, by default we do spend a lot of time together and we are utterly comfortable in each other's company."

Damian honoured his mum on International Women's Day

As well as sharing a close bond with his mum, Damian is also following in her professional footsteps. He has taken the modelling world by storm and has featured in a number of high-profile campaigns over the past few years.

The news of 52-year-old Shane's death hit both mother and son hard; Elizabeth and Shane announced their engagement in late 2011 but had called it off by December 2013.

Both Elizabeth and Damian paid tribute to Shane following his death

In a touching tribute to the late cricketer, Damian shared a series of photos showing the pair together and wrote: "I’m still trying to wrap my head around this… SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I've ever known. My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW's family."

Elizabeth, meanwhile, broke her silence earlier on Saturday with a heartbreaking post. She wrote: "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23."

