Selma Blair granted a restraining order against ex-boyfriend after alleged attack

Selma Blair has been granted an order of protection against her boyfriend Ronald Carlson after he was arrested for felony domestic violence with corporal injury.

Selma accused Ronald of attacking her after he visited her home on 22 February 2022 to drop off a TV set. "Selma told him she had been medicated all day to treat her Multiple Sclerosis and was feeling ill," TMZ reported, adding that "she says he got frustrated and screamed at her: 'You [expletive] up, you can't do anything, you can't love anybody, you're [expletive] useless, you [expletive].'"

He then allegedly told her he could "do better" and "lunged at her, jumped on top of her body while she was lying on the sofa, grabbed her by the neck and strangled her, throttling her and shaking her head and shoulders aggressively."

Selma says she stuck her fingers into his eyes and mouth in defense "and he responded by covering her mouth and face with his hands" leaving her unable to breathe.

Police were called to the house and she reportedly began bleeding from the nose and lost consciousness a second time.

In response, Ronald has also filed a petition for a restraining order and claims that they had both been ill so he refused to sit next to her on the sofa to which she became "angry and antagonistic" and became derogatory about his daughter.

Selma recently released her memoir, Mean Baby

He has also alleged Selma had been suffering from a bleeding nose for several days before the incident, and he had images sent to his phone as proof.

Selma was diagnosed with MS in 2018.

Selma revealed in December she now had a service dog

She chose to announce her diagnosis via Instagram in 2018. Captioning a photo, Selma wrote: "I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job.

"I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it."

Multiple Sclerosis is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord. It typically begins between the ages of 30 and 50 and it is more common in females.

