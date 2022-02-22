Peter Andre and wife Emily celebrate special family milestone on luxury Bulgarian vacation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Peter Andre and his wife Emily hit the slopes with all four of his children on a Crystal Ski Holiday in Borovets, Bulgaria during their half-term holiday.

The family first skied in Courchevel as part of their reality show, Meet the Andres, and it's fast become a passion. But this trip will certainly be one to remember as the couple's youngest son Theo, five, managed his first ski run with the rest of the family.

Meanwhile, his older sister, eight-year-old Millie, relished getting back on the slopes. Peter's eldest two children, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price, Junior, 16 and Princess, 14, looked like budding professionals and the entire family enjoyed spending time together in the invigorating mountains of Borovets.

"I had no idea Bulgaria is a ski destination and it's been wonderful," shared Peter. "We were originally going to France, but entry requirements meant we couldn't as Junior wasn't able to get his second vaccination in time.

"We had to find an alternative and I'm so grateful we did. Bulgaria has been amazing – the people, the food, the place, and of course, the skiing. We are definitely coming back."

Peter, Junior and Princess enjoy some time off-piste photo credit: Sam Pyatt

As well as skiing, the family have been taking advantage of everything on offer in the resort, from horse riding to tobogganing, and they also enjoyed a Valentine's Day meal together.

Snow holidays are a far cry from the popular entertainer’s childhood holidays with his parents, sister and four brothers to Cyprus and Australia, where the family moved when Peter was just six years old.

He recalls that his "school holidays as children were always based on sunshine. Basically sunshine, beaches, the smell of tanning oil and ice cream. That's how I remember our holidays".

Princess, Junior, Emily and Peter take a pause on the piste photo credit: Sam Pyatt

Peter and Emily love spending quality time as a family and recommend a ski holiday as a special bonding experience. Peter’s advice for anyone considering taking to the slopes for the first time is "do it, do it, do it".

He explains, "Go as a family; it's such a good bonding experience because you're doing activities together. The kids can learn on the nursery slopes, you can all learn – even the adults. It’s how we learned – on the green runs.

Emily and Peter on skidoos with Theo and Millie photo credit: Sam Pyatt

"It really is a special holiday. You eat together, you ski together, and you're laughing because someone is falling but you’re all egging each other on to do better. Then you go off and do something like tobogganing together. There’s just so many things that you can do."

The Andres were guests of Crystal Ski Holidays and spent a week in the Balkan resort of Borovets staying at the Hotel Rila. For further information about skiing in Bulgaria go to crystalski.co.uk

