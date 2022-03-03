Peter Andre makes a dig at son Junior, 16, and fans brand him 'embarrassing' Father and son have the same fashion sense!

Peter Andre showed off his great sense of humour on Wednesday, as he joked about his son Junior's latest look.

MORE: Peter Andre's jaw-dropping birthday surprise from his children and wife Emily is fit for a royal

The teenager enjoyed a special night out last month, for which he donned a bold purple suit with a black shirt and matching shoes. At the time, Peter praised his look, telling him "it looked good", but this week his wife Emily MacDonagh brought it to his attention again for the funniest reason.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre makes special shirtless birthday announcement

Sharing a picture of himself at the 1997 European Music Awards, the singer could be seen wearing a very similar suit in the same hue alongside a black shirt.

SEE: Peter Andre's daughter Princess models sparkling ring just like Emily's - photo

RELATED: Peter Andre sparks fan reaction with photo of lookalike son Junior's 'special night'

"Hey son, I found your suit," he captioned the post, which quickly prompted wife Emily to want recognition for bringing the similarity to his attention.

Junior recently wore a purple suit, very similar to the one Peter wore back in 1997

"Err hello, do I get some credit for this?" she joked.

Peter's funny dig at Junior was well received by him, as he simply commented several laughing emojis, whilst Junior's stylist promised him "this wasn't on my moodboard" when he came up with the look.

Fans of the Mysterious Girl star applauded his post, but one jokingly branded him an "embarrassing dad".

"I love you Peter, you definitely win the award for "embarrassing dad," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Purple was your colour."

"Wow, so handsome like dad," noted a third, whilst a fourth joked: "That's the same suit!"

Peter wore the 'original' look at the 1997 European Music Awards

Despite their fun banter on social media, Peter and Junior have a great relationship, and the 49-year-old has been Junior's biggest support as he prepares to launch his music career.

Junior has signed a music deal at the age of 16 and will be releasing his music very soon.

Appearing on Loose Women earlier this year, the father-of-four revealed he allowed his son to sign at such a young age because it was the same age he was when he signed his own back in 1989.

When asked by panellist Coleen Nolan how Junior was getting on in his music career, Peter said: "I'm so proud of him, I wouldn't let him sign his deal until he was 16, which is exactly the same age [I was] when I signed my deal."

"I've actually got a picture of the two contracts, the one Junior signed at 16 and the contract I signed at 16. I should put that up one day," he added.