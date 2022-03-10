Peter Andre is filled with emotion as he's reunited with his mother The singer has flown out to Australia

Peter Andre has finally been reunited with his mother after two years apart on the other side of the world, and the singer has shared an emotional Instagram post to celebrate the good news.

Exclusive: Peter Andre's wife Emily makes extremely candid comment about her kids' future

The Mysterious Girl singer shared a sweet snap of him kissing his mum Thea, and her with a big smile on her face. The star penned: "These last few days with my mum have been the greatest days in many many years. I can't begin to express how I feel to be with her. I’m happy now [three love heart emojis]."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre reveals the real reason he let Junior sign a music deal at 16

Fans were thrilled for Peter and headed to the comments section to share their joy. "It's been a long wait for you. Enjoy being together at last!" said one and: "See this is so lovely she also looks very happy to be with you," wrote another. A third remarked: "This is so precious. Finally reunited."

Peter was overjoyed to be reunited with his mum

Presenter Vanessa Feltz also felt compelled to comment. "I had the privilege of meeting your delightful mum. What a cultivated and charming lady she is. All my love Vanessa," the star penned.

SEE: Peter and Emily Andre's romantic wedding was so regal - photos

MORE: Peter Andre talks parenting with wife Emily and the 'guilt' they feel during romantic nights out

The father-of-four has been pretty vocal about his anguish over the past few years, not being able to see his parents since the pandemic began - especially since his mum Thea's health is "declining".

"I feel great about being a year away from 50. I dreaded turning 40 but actually my forties have been really amazing, I feel relaxed, and in a very happy place career-wise and personally," he wrote in his new! column.

Peter saw last saw his mum and dad before the COVID-19 pandemic struck

"The only thing that worries me about turning another year older is that my parents are getting older and my mum's health is really declining, which makes me sad. But everything else is going well and I feel great."

Now they are back together, we're looking forward to more updates from Peter with his family!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.