Peter Andre reveals anguish over not being able to see his mum

Peter Andre has shared his heartache over not being able to see his parents over the past few years - especially since his mum Thea's health is "declining".

The singer, who lives in the UK while his parents are in Australia, confessed he's been feeling "sad" that his mother is ageing whilst he approaches his 50th birthday.

"I feel great about being a year away from 50. I dreaded turning 40 but actually my forties have been really amazing, I feel relaxed, and in a very happy place career-wise and personally," he wrote in his new! column.

"The only thing that worries me about turning another year older is that my parents are getting older and my mum's health is really declining, which makes me sad. But everything else is going well and I feel great."

Peter has previously voiced his desperation to hug his beloved mum and dad, Thea and Savvas, who are both in their mid-eighties, but has been unable to visit them because of the various restrictions which were imposed on international travel.

A throwback of Peter's eldest two children with his parents

"My number one priority this year is to go and see my mum and dad in Australia, as I miss them too much," he wrote last year. "I'm anxiously awaiting the borders opening as it's been upsetting not seeing them, especially as my mum isn't very well."

He explained: "I actually contacted the Australian Embassy because there are special circumstances whereby family members can fly over, but sadly I don't fit the criteria."

The Mysterious Girl star was raised in Australia but has not been able to visit his parents in recent years due to the pandemic.

