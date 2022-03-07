GMB's Kate Garraway suffers major setback amid husband Derek's health battle

Kate Garraway is sadly facing another setback amid her husband Derek Draper's ongoing health battle.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the business that she ran with Derek has now gone bust, just a short time after she spoke about her financial worries.

Kate is said to have lost her battle to save Derek's psychotherapy company, Astra Aspera Limited, and will announce that the firm is to fold over the coming days.

Astra Aspera was primarily Derek's company but in February last year, Kate was made a director in an effort to keep it running. However, now Derek is unable to work – and is unlikely to return anytime soon – Kate is struggling with a huge increase in costs.

Kate and Derek with their children, Darcey and Billy

Despite her many work projects, including Good Morning Britain, Smooth Radio, Life Stories and two emotionally-charged documentaries, as well as caring for the couple's two children, Kate also has to fund round-the-clock care for her husband, who she married in 2005.

Speaking recently on This Morning about their trip to Mexico for specialist treatment, Kate shared: "That came at a really low point when I thought, 'Oh God, this is not sustainable'.

Derek was first diagnosed with COVID in March 2020

"The system, I mean I don't believe we can have 24 hour care forever, you know there's a point where money runs out!

"It's a big moment, I was thinking, 'This isn't sustainable' and if there isn't the structure there to help long term, what are we actually going to do? Because we can't give up on him."

The couple have been married since 2005

Derek has been bedridden since contracting coronavirus in March 2020. He spent over a year in hospital and requires 24-hour care, with Kate saying in February 2022 that her husband is "still terribly affected by Covid" and that the illness has "undoubtedly" impacted his "brain connections to his body".

Derek is set to return to Mexico for 28 days this month for cutting-edge medical treatment that they hope will make a difference to his recovery.

