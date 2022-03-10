Sofia Vergara stuns in flirty $36 midi dress as she makes exciting announcement

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sofia Vergara is feeling sexier and stronger than ever, and it's all thanks to her Sofia Jeans Spring collection, which she has just launched.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 49-year-old posed up a storm in a flirty flower-printed pink and black dress, which she accessorized with nude platforms and gold jewelry.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara shares video of herself as a teenager and fans are speechless

"The #sofiajeans Spring collection is finally here!! Find fresh styles, new patterns, happy colors, unique hems…and the same comfort & quality you've come to expect from the line," she told her followers, before adding: "I loved shooting this campaign with the truly talented female photographer @zoeygrossman – she helped me feel confident, sexy, strong, and powerful in these clothes."

She continued: "The vibe is contagious, pass it on!!"

The former Modern Family star also revealed that her collection would be available to buy at Walmart.

Fans of the mother-of-one loved the announcement, nearly as much as the dress.

"The dress is just beautiful," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Sooo pretty omg flowery dresses are my fave, wish these would sell here in Brasil! I love you!!"

Photographer Zoey complimented her back, writing: "You are the best @sofiavergara ! you ARE all of those things - gorgeous inside and out!!!"

The star has previously opened up about her collection

Sofia officially launched the clothing partnership with Walmart back in 2019 and has often spoken about her collection and why she loves it so much.

"I've always believed that 'looking like a million bucks' isn't about how much the clothes actually cost, and I really love that this collection does just that.

"My goal in creating Sofia Jeans was to make every woman feel glamorous and sexy, day or night, and for an affordable price," she told ET Style last year.

"I am so proud of the quality and designs we've been creating and am excited for shoppers to fall in love with this collection as much as I have."

