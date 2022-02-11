Frankie Bridge looks unbelievable in cropped power suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge never looks anything less than flawless, especially when wearing a cut-out beige suit this Friday. The former The Saturdays singer wowed the Loose Women audience wearing a pinstripe ASOS suit - and we're obsessed.

The star looked radiant in the beige tailored suit with cropped blazer and tie strap detailing. The co-ord had subtle white pinstripes, adding a cool-girl spin on a classic suit look. Frankie complemented the suit with a subtle beauty look - rose pink lip, dusty pink eyeshadow and a strong brow. The star wore her caramel balayage down in some gentle waves, perfecting the business chic aesthetic.

Frankie Bridge gives a tour of her pristine kitchen

Frankie opted for some simple gold jewellery, including a chain necklace and chunky gold ring, in addition to some dark red nail polish – adding a pop of colour to the look.

Frankie looked incredible in the suit

Taking to Instagram to showcase the outfit, Frankie penned the caption: "Striding into half term… #ootd." Fans loved the sophisticated look. "Outfit goals!!!" commented one fan. Another said: "Love this look," with two heart-eyes emojis. A third added: "Wow you look stunning." We couldn't agree more.

Want to emulate Frankie's fetching look? Although her ASOS suit is out of stock, we've found a similar one from Mango - perfect for your workday wardrobes.

Beige Pinstripe Suit Blazer £69.99 and Trousers £59.99, Mango

Dress the look down with some converse or sneakers or dress up with some heeled boots and black bralette for evenings out.

Frankie sparkled in the two-tone dress

Last week, Frankie stunned Loose Women audiences in a striking Topshop cut-out dress with green and blue block colouring. Featuring flared sleeves, round neckline, and cute cut-out design, it's no wonder the TV star chose the jewel-hued dress. The star completed the look with some open-toe zebra print heels, adding a pinch of pizzaz to the outfit.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.