We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge looks unbelievable in cropped power suit

Frankie looked so suave in the suit

Frankie Bridge never looks anything less than flawless, especially when wearing a cut-out beige suit this Friday. The former The Saturdays singer wowed the Loose Women audience wearing a pinstripe ASOS suit - and we're obsessed.

The star looked radiant in the beige tailored suit with cropped blazer and tie strap detailing. The co-ord had subtle white pinstripes, adding a cool-girl spin on a classic suit look. Frankie complemented the suit with a subtle beauty look - rose pink lip, dusty pink eyeshadow and a strong brow. The star wore her caramel balayage down in some gentle waves, perfecting the business chic aesthetic.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge gives a tour of her pristine kitchen

Frankie opted for some simple gold jewellery, including a chain necklace and chunky gold ring, in addition to some dark red nail polish – adding a pop of colour to the look.

Frankie looked incredible in the suit

Taking to Instagram to showcase the outfit, Frankie penned the caption: "Striding into half term… #ootd." Fans loved the sophisticated look. "Outfit goals!!!" commented one fan. Another said: "Love this look," with two heart-eyes emojis. A third added: "Wow you look stunning." We couldn't agree more.

Want to emulate Frankie's fetching look? Although her ASOS suit is out of stock, we've found a similar one from Mango - perfect for your workday wardrobes.

Beige Pinstripe Suit Blazer £69.99 and Trousers £59.99, Mango

SHOP BLAZER
SHOP TROUSERS

Dress the look down with some converse or sneakers or dress up with some heeled boots and black bralette for evenings out.

Frankie sparkled in the two-tone dress

Last week, Frankie stunned Loose Women audiences in a striking Topshop cut-out dress with green and blue block colouring. Featuring flared sleeves, round neckline, and cute cut-out design, it's no wonder the TV star chose the jewel-hued dress. The star completed the look with some open-toe zebra print heels, adding a pinch of pizzaz to the outfit.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

