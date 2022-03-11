Savannah Guthrie's high school yearbook photo is too good to miss The star grew up in Arizona

Savannah Guthrie was dealt a nostalgic surprise when a former pupil from her school arrived at the Today show with a yearbook in hand.

The Today show detailed the amazing moment on Instagram and explained: "Ultimate FBF!! Tucson native John brought our Amphi high school yearbook to the plaza."

She shared a snapshot of herself flicking through the pages of the high school annual and even zoomed in on her teenage image.

In the photo, Savannah rocked dark hair which she wore loose with bangs.

Fans went wild for the photo and commented: "How wonderful is that," and another added: "This is amazing," while others said they didn't think she had changed and told her, "you look the same".

Savannah hit a major milestone recently when she turned 50 in December - and she's never felt better.

Savannah was surprised with her old yearbook photo

She marked her 50th year with her close family, including her husband and their two children at home as she celebrated her birthday just a few days after Christmas.

While it was a "perfect" birthday, the star admitted that it was bittersweet in a heartfelt post at the time, as her late father was constantly in her thoughts – having passed away at the age of 49, and never making it to her current age.

She wrote: "I was surrounded my dearest. My husband who treats me like a treasure… my darling angel babies… and the three who were there with me at the beginning…on this day 50 years ago today. Mom, Cam, Annie.

Savannah recently celebrated her 50th birthday with her family

"And not far from mind or heart ever ever: my dear daddy, Christmas baby like me. He never turned 50 from 49. But tonight I have!

"So I treasure this gift of life and remember you always. And thank god for a half century of His kindness and grace and blessing," she concluded.

