Savannah Guthrie hilariously responds to discussion about her age during Today segment The Today star turned 50 in December

Savannah Guthrie hit a milestone age in December after turning 50, and she's never felt better.

However, on Monday's episode of Today, the NBC star received quite the surprise as she was discussing health and diet tips with guests Heidi Skolnik and Stephen Perrine, authors of The Whole Body Reset.

The pair were talking Savannah and her co-host Hoda Kotb through different food groups that are good to include in your diet as you get older.

VIDEO: Today's Savannah Guthrie shares glimpse into home life

Both were excited about the segment, with Hoda telling them: "When we heard about this segment we were like 'What do we have to do!'"

However, towards the end, Savannah had a hilarious exchange with Stephen after realising that he had sent her a card about taking care of herself the moment she hit 50.

"I have a bone to pick with you," she began. "The minute I turn 50 – you send me that card.

Savannah with her Today co-star Hoda Kotb

"You could join earlier!" Stephen replied.

"Stop, I didn't feel bad about turning 50 until now!" Savannah exclaimed.

Savannah marked her 50th year with her close family at home, as she celebrated her birthday just a few days after Christmas.

While it was a "perfect" birthday, the star admitted that it was bittersweet in a heartfelt post at the time, as her late father was constantly in her thoughts – having passed away at the age of 49, and never making it to her current age.

Savannah with her children Vale and Charles

She wrote: "I was surrounded my dearest. My husband who treats me like a treasure… my darling angel babies… and the three who were there with me at the beginning…on this day 50 years ago today. Mom, Cam, Annie.

"And not far from mind or heart ever ever: my dear daddy, Christmas baby like me. He never turned 50 from 49. But tonight I have!

"So I treasure this gift of life and remember you always. And thank god for a half century of His kindness and grace and blessing," she concluded.

