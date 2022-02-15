Savannah Guthrie details her very real visit to the dentist The TV host has been putting this off

Savannah Guthrie shared a relatable social media post with fans on Tuesday when she documented her appointment at the dentist and admitted it's never good news.

The star took to her Instagram Stories with a couple of photos and posed some relatable questions.

She asked: "Is there a class at dental school where they teach them to make you feel guilty about how long it has been since your last visit or how often you floss or don't floss or how you should've had braces?"

Alongside another photo of a series of x-rays of her teeth she continued: "It always starts with 'long time no see...' and spirals from there."

It's perhaps not surprising that Savannah doesn't have a lot of time to get to the dentist as she juggles her busy career and her family.

She and some of her Today show crew - including Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin - recently made an unexpected Super Bowl ad too.

Savannah clearly didn't enjoy her dental experience

The morning news anchors partnered with She Can Stem, an organization that encourages girls to get into the science and technology fields from a young age. The team threw it back to school for the commercial which fans loved.

Savannah said it's never good news at the dentist

In the ad, the team were back at middle school in the 1970s with Hoda wearing pigtails and a pink stripe sweater, while Savannah rocked long blonde hair in two low ponytails, and a floral print turtleneck paired with a velour waistcoat.

Al looked hilarious in a checked vest and a wig in place of his bald head.

The advert aired during the Super Bowl on 13 February when the LA Rams were victorious against the Cincinnati Bengals.

