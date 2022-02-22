Savannah Guthrie returns to Today and gets fans talking with her outfit It's all about the twos

Savannah Guthrie has always been one to make an impression on television viewers, whether it's with her fun-loving attitude or sense of style.

The latter won out in her latest social media post as she highlighted the solid color combo that she wore as she returned to the Today Show after the holiday weekend.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's video to her kids from Team USA

"Two color twosday!! 2-22-22," she captioned her post showing off her new look, a baby blue ruffled blouse with a pleated red skirt.

Fans took to the comments section to applaud her choice of outfit, with one writing: "LOVE. THIS. LOOK! Really looked fab on screen AND feels very spring-esque! It's coming you know."

"Caught my eye! I like those colors together," another said, with a third also adding: "Love the whole look but that shirt (chef's kiss)!"

While fans missed seeing Savannah on their screens, luckily their sadness was short-lived, as the TV host only was away for the extended President's Day holiday weekend.

Savannah showed off her fun back-to-work outfit

She revealed to fans that she would be off with a picture of a pair of feathered slippers with an S and G on them and written below: "Out of Office." In her caption, she said: "Happy holiday weekend, y'all!!!"

Fans immediately took to the comments to wish Savannah a long and restful holiday weekend, with one saying: "Love those slippers," and another writing: "Have an amazing weekend!!!"

"Same to you, Savannah," a third said, with one fan commenting: "Happy Weekend Ms. Savannah," and many others dropping heart emojis.

The return to work will be an eventful one for the longtime NBC host as she goes back to regularly scheduled news runs following an exciting Winter Olympics coverage.

The TV anchor revealed she would be away from Today for the holiday weekend

Savannah and her co-stars Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, and more enthusiastically reported on the 2022 Beijing Olympics, even interviewing several medalists for Team USA and camped out in the Today Plaza in full winter gear.

