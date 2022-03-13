Lara Spencer shares photo from beautiful family wedding alongside lookalike daughter The TV star is a mother of two

Lara Spencer shared a heartwarming family update with a new photograph she shared on social media over the weekend.

The Good Morning America host took to Instagram with a beautiful snapshot of herself on the beach with the entirety of her family.

She wore a chic yellow and white strapless dress while standing with her daughter Katharine and the rest of her clan as they celebrated a wedding in the family.

Lara captioned her breathtaking image: "My family celebrating the marriage of my niece Callie and her Brett. #purejoy," and fans immediately took to congratulating the TV star.

"What a beautiful group!! Congratulations!!!" one wrote, with another saying: "Congrats aunt Lara!! Everyone so damn gorge!!!" and a third also added: "Congrats to your niece & Brett; love the family picture too!" Many fawned over the dresses the ladies in the picture wore too.

Lara shared a breathtaking picture from a family wedding

The popular daytime host loves spending moments with family and then sharing them with her many fans on social media, especially ones involving her husband Richard McVey or her kids Katharine and Duff.

The star bid farewell to her oldest child, Duff, this past summer as he headed off to college and will be preparing to do the same with Katharine, who she affectionately calls Kate, in a few months.

Kate has already signed up and gotten into the lacrosse team, prompting Lara to recently share a celebratory message.

The TV star posted a flyer on her social media which confirmed the news that Kate Heffenreffer would be playing with the team when term starts.

The TV star has two kids - daughter Kate and son Duff

"SO proud of my girl Kate on her verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Vanderbilt University!!" the GMA star wrote. "Kate - You dreamed it. You worked for it. And you made it happen. #proudmama #GODORES #Vandylacrosse."



