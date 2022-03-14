Eamonn Holmes shares rare picture of son Jack as they bond during weekend away from Ruth Langsford Father and son went to watch the football together

Eamonn Holmes had a fun-filled family weekend and couldn't help but share some pictures taken during his break away from Surrey.

The GB News presenter shared a collage of images taken during Saturday and Sunday and it included a gorgeous picture of him and his granddaughter Emilia, and a rare picture of him and his son with Ruth Langsford, Jack.

In the snap, father and son can be seen attentively watching a football match while wrapped up warm in similar dark coats.

"And that's about my weekend summed up in pictures. How was yours?" he asked his fans before revealing he had been in Belfast visiting his mother, his children, including son Declan, and The Care Zone Bus in North Belfast, a vital facility that tackles suicide.

Eamonn shared his weekend adventures with his fans

As one wondered what the picture of him posing next to a trailer was, he explained: "It's a vital facility to tackle suicide in North Belfast. Bringing Services to people in need."

Another adorable snap shows the 62-year-old posing with a dachshund, taken during a visit to a dog trust in the city.

Many, however, wondered why wife Ruth was nowhere to be seen.

"Sadly not one with Ruth!" one wrote, whilst another wondered: "Without Ruth?"

Fans needn't worry as although Ruth stayed behind to spend quality time with her mum Joan, she has been very supportive of her husband lately.

Eamon has been sharing pictures of his first granddaughter, Emilia

Just last week, as Eamonn shared an adorable picture of him and his granddaughter Emilia and revealed that, after a while, she loved her grandfather, Ruth was quick to comment and lovingly wrote: "Of course she does… we all do!"

Eamonn and Ruth have been together since 1997 and welcomed their only child together, son Jack, back in 2002.

The couple later married in a lavish ceremony in June 2010 at Elvetham Hall, Hampshire, in front of their family and friends.

Eamonn has previously spoken to HELLO! about the secret to their happy marriage.

"The secret is compromise, the secret is consideration and lots of conjugals," Eamonn told HELLO!.