Eamonn Holmes melts hearts with rare photo of his granddaughter The GB News presenter became a grandfather last year

GB News star Eamonn Holmes is a doting father to his four children, and last year he became a grandfather for the very first time.

On Friday, the presenter melted hearts as he shared a photo of him and his granddaughter, and even though he looked besotted with the young girl, she appeared to be in a mood as she was crying, while being balanced on him. Eamonn poked fun at this in his caption, as he joked: "Just been to see Emilia my Grandchild..... that child adores me!"

His followers were quick to respond, including wife Ruth Langsford who only posted a string of crying emojis. When one fan wondered why the young girl was crying, Eamonn responded: "My question exactly."

Ruth's former Loose Women colleague Saira Khan observed: "She looks like you Eamonn," while Lisa Snowdon added: "True love right there."

A fourth fan posted: "Brilliant. One for a frame! Gorgeous Eamonn Can just hear you saying 'that child adores me' xx."

And a fifth commented: "Oh my goodness x what. Photo what a proud grandfather xxxx best best post."

Emilia didn't seem impressed

Last year, Eamonn melted hearts when he shared a photo of his granddaughter in the run-up to the Christmas period.

The dad-of-four shared sweet snapshot showing him in a party hat and sat with his arm around his daughter-in-law Jenny. The new mum cradled her baby daughter while her husband - and Eamonn's eldest son Declan - sat by her side.

"Big Family Pre Christmas lunch today with my Grand daughter Emelia the Centre of attention," he captioned the image. "We're all feeling very festive stuffed to the Gills."

A short time later, he shared a beautiful close-up image of his first grandchild, who looked cosy in a bobble hat and warm pink cardigan.

"Sorry I'm becoming a baby bore now," he joked. "But because of The Irish Sea her Grand Pappa doesn't see her as much as he'd like to. Emelia, my best little Christmas present ever."

