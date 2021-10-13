Georgia and David Tennant's daughter Olive walks the red carpet with brother Ty ahead of film debut The budding actress is following in her parents' footsteps

David Tennant and his wife Georgia must be pleased as punch as their daughter Olive is set to make her big-screen debut in Jamie Dornan's upcoming movie, Belfast.

On Tuesday evening, the ten-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the glittering premiere at the BFI London Film Festival - and was joined by her older brother Ty, aged 19.

The siblings stopped and posed for pictures ahead of the screening, which was also attended by the film's main cast including Jamie, Dame Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds, and Lara McDonnell.

From home, proud mum Georgia - who is self-isolating - remarked: "Oh my darling girl. How proud I am of you & I wish I was there to watch you shine tonight.

"Instead I leave you in the capable hands of your brother whilst I quarantine miserably at home & continuously refresh @gettyimages like a crazed fan. Which is exactly what I am. #olivetennant #belfast @ty_tennant_ @belfastmovie."

Olive Tennant at the Belfast premiere on Tuesday

The upcoming British-Irish drama also stars Caitriona Balfe and newcomer Jude Hill. It tells the poignant story of one boy’s childhood amid the mayhem of the late 1960s.

It is not yet known what role Olive is playing - but one thing is for sure, talent certainly runs in the Tennant household! Olive is the eldest daughter of Doctor Who stars Georgia and David, and is also the granddaughter of Peter Davison.

The young star was joined by her older brother Ty

She made a cameo as John Barrowman's daughter in the 50th anniversary spoof The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot.

As well as Olive and Ty, David and Georgia are parents to share Wilfred, eight, six-year-old Doris, and Birdie, who turns two in October. David adopted Ty back in 2011, the same year he and Georgia tied the knot.

