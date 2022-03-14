Elle Fanning shares surprising bathroom photo from the Critics Choice Awards Her most candid photo yet

Elle Fanning sure knows how to get pulses racing! The star shocked fans after sharing a very cheeky backstage photo.

On Sunday night, the actress attended the Critics Choice Awards, for which she wore a stunning gold sequin strapless Oscar de la Renta gown fit for a princess.

She however proved every bit of award show prep isn't always glamorous, taking fans behind-the-scenes as she tried to go to the bathroom in her voluminous gown.

The The Girl from Plainville actress shared a hilarious photo of herself leaning back on a toilet with her toned legs lifted as she held on to a railing and flew her arm up. Fans were left not knowing where to look, either the stunning gown, the toilet paper in Elle's hand or most surprising of all, the nude thong stretched between her knees.

Actress Joey King noted the chaotic features of the candid moment, commenting: "Tag yourself. I'm the toilet seat cover dispenser."

Elle fittingly captioned the photo with: "The Golden Throne," alluding to her glittery monochrome look.

The scandalous snap

Fans loved the awards show sneak peek, inundating her comments with heart eyes and laughing emojis galore. One fan wrote: "OMG! Just noticed your undies," as another commented: "This is amazing," and another called Elle "fearless."

She also shared yet another behind-the-scenes candid snap, this time from her table at the actual show rather than the bathroom. It showed the star propping up a mint colored macaroon towards her red tinted lips. She wrote: "It's pistachio, if that's helpful."

Elle's dazzling ballerina-like look

Elle's show The Great was nominated for Best Comedy Series, while her and co-star Nicholas Hoult were nominated for Best Comedy Actress and Best Comedy Actor, respectively.

Jean Smart won Best Comedy Actress for her role in Hacks, while Ted Lasso and its cast swept the remaining comedy nominations, with the Apple TV series winning Best Comedy, Jason Sudeikis winning Best Comedy Actor. Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein won Best Comedy Supporting Actress and Actor.

