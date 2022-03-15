Kate Garraway has shared a sweet new family photo with fans after spending some time with her father.

The Good Morning Britain star, 54, posted a picture showing her emerging from the boot of her car, which is filled with new plants, and beaming at her dad who is stood by her side.

WATCH: Kate Garraway addresses MBE backlash

She wrote in the caption: "Everyone sings for their supper in my house! Thanks to my Dad's wonderful energy at 87 (I get my gardening passion from him) & a surprisingly capacious Peugeot 3008 boot! we are cracking on with some spring planting today. It's amazing what he'll do for one of my apple crumbles!?!!"

Fans and famous friends alike loved the picture – with many in awe of her father's energy. "87????" wrote Denise Welch, adding raised hands emojis and red love hearts.

Kate recently spent some quality time with her father

"My Dad is the same...," a second wrote. "He's 85 and very fit for his age. He insisted washing my car the other day as according to him it was filthy! He has the cleanest car in the village."

A third said: "Enjoy dad and daughter time Kate! So precious." And a fourth said: "Awww how lovely! Love your 'realness' in life Kate! Big hugs and support to you and the family and of course Derek."

Derek now requires round-the-clock care

It comes after Kate made a heartbreaking admission about her husband, who first admitted to hospital in March 2020 after contracting coronavirus and now requires round-the-clock care.

In an interview with The Mail on Sunday's You magazine, she spoke about their changing relationship. "I'm not sure that we've ever fallen out of love, but I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love," she said.

The couple have been married since 2005

"He puts huge trust in me. He just says, 'Whatever you think', which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think, 'God, I hope I'm worthy of that trust'. But I've got his back. That is a relationship in itself, isn't it?"

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005 and together share two children, Darcey, 16, and 12-year-old Billy.

