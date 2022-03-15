Denise Van Outen's defiant response to ending relationship with ex Eddie Boxshall The couple called time on their romance in January

Denise Van Outen has touched upon her recent split from Eddie Boxshall, confessing she ended things to protect her "self-worth and self-respect".

READ: Denise Van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall facing new setback following shock split

Speaking BBC Radio 2 on Tuesday, the 47-year-old explained: "The one thing I'm really proud of myself for is I do know when to walk away and I don't like to be taken advantage of.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Denise van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall shares tearful video

"Sometimes it's been to the detriment of my own career or in my own relationships, but I just feel like it's really important as a woman to have self-worth and self-respect."

READ: Denise Van Outen breaks silence following shock split from Eddie Boxshall

MORE: Denise van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall shares tearful video - 'I've had a really bad time'

There's no denying the TV star has had a tough few months following her split from her ex-fiancé Eddie in January. She added: "I've always tried to maintain that in anything that I do in life, generally. More so now as a mother because I feel like I'm a role model and I've got to set an example."

On looking ahead to the future, Denise remarked: "The bad times are always followed by good times and that's what I always look forward to. I think you just ride the wave of the bad times knowing that eventually you will get to a good place."

Denise and Eddie were together for seven years prior to their split

The former couple – who appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox – had been together for seven years prior to their split and lived together in Essex with Denise's 11-year-old daughter Betsy. Eddie, meanwhile, has two children from a previous relationship: Jordan, 25, and 22-year-old Leah.

At the time of the split, Denise wrote on social media: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie. It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

"I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.