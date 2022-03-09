Denise Van Outen will no doubt have melted her fans' hearts on Wednesday as she took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself looking incredible in a wedding dress.

The picture was part of a post from a fan account in honour of recent memorable weddings on the Australian soap Neighbours, which is coming to an end in June after 37 years.

MORE: Denise Van Outen alludes to split from Eddie Boxshall as she shares big news - fans react

Denise could be seen in a beautiful white gown with her hair worn in a stylish wavy bob.

The glamorous West End star joined the cast of the show in 2019, starring as Prudence Wallace for 19 episodes before dying in a shock explosion on her wedding day the following year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Denise van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall shares tearful video

The blonde beauty re-shared the image to her own account, simply tagging it: "@neighbours."

SEE: Denise Van Outen reveals glam living room décor in gorgeous new snaps

MORE: Denise van Outen's daily diet: What the West End star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

The Celebrity Gogglebox star has previously expressed her sadness that the programme will soon be coming to an end after British broadcaster Channel 5 dropped it from their schedule.

Denise shared the nostalgic image to social media

Speaking on an episode of Steph’s Packed Lunch last month, Denise said: "I’m so sad it’s been taken off air in the UK, it is such an institution.

"It actually has a bigger audience here than it does in Australia. I don’t know what they’re going to do, you get the tour bus coming round with all the Brits on it. It’s a real, real shame."

Denise recently shelved her own wedding plans, after splitting from her ex-fiancé Eddie Boxshall.

Denise pictured with her ex, Eddie Boxshall

In early January, the glamorous 47-year-old confirmed that she made the "difficult decision" to end their relationship in a heartbreaking Instagram caption that she shared alongside a black-and-white photo of her walking on the beach with her two dogs.

The couple were together for seven years and their wedding would have been Denise's second. She was married to actor Lee Mead between 2009 and 2013 and the pair share 11-year-old daughter Betsy.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.