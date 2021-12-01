Kylie Jenner returns to the internet following Astroworld tragedy – details The Lip Kits founder has been keeping a low profile since the event

Kylie Jenner has been keeping a low profile on social media since the tragic events at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, which claimed the lives of ten guests.

MORE: Kylie Jenner breaks silence in emotional statement following Astroworld tragedy

But on Wednesday, the Lip Kits founder took to Instagram to share a personal milestone with her fans concerning her beauty brand.

The pregnant star shared an image posted by Kylie Cosmetics which marked their sixth anniversary.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner expecting her second child with Travis Scott

The photo showed a cake surrounded by Kylie Lip Kits, along with the sticker 'Happy birthday'.

MORE: Travis Scott speaks out following tragic events at Astroworld Festival

MORE: Kylie Jenner showcases baby bump in white leather mini dress - and fans are saying the same thing

The star's beauty brand launched in 2015 and is famous for its Lip Kits, as well as other products including blushes, eyeshadow palettes and bronzers.

Kylie Cosmetics is valued at an impressive $1.2billion, according to Insider. It's been a eventful time for the KUWTK star and her family, following the deadly incident at Astroworld Festival on 5 November, which saw ten fans lose their lives, with the youngest victim being just nine years old.

Kylie Jenner marked her brand Kylie Cosmetics' sixth anniversary

A stampede just 30 minutes into Travis' set, which took place at NRG Park, was declared as a 'mass casualty' situation as 300 people were treated on site and 13 were taken to hospital.

MORE: Go inside Kylie Jenner's stunning £29million home

MORE: Kylie Jenner fans convinced the pregnant star has hinted at baby's gender

Over 280 people have filed lawsuits against the event, and the investigation is ongoing. Shortly after the festival, Kylie took to Instagram to share her heartache at the situation.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated," she began. "My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday's events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans at the Houston community."

Kylie and Travis Scott are expecting their second child

Clearing up reports, she continued: "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.

MORE: Kylie Jenner's menu on her private jet will leave you speechless

SEE: The Kardashian-Jenners' $191million homes: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more

"I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.