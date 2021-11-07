Kylie Jenner breaks silence in emotional statement following tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival The Lip Kits founder was at her boyfriend's concert with their three-year-old daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner has shared a heartfelt statement following the tragic incident at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival on Friday, where at least eight people lost their lives.

Taking to Instagram, the Lip Kits founder, who is pregnant with her second child, wrote that both she and her boyfriend were "broken and devastated" by the events that unfolded at the concert.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated," she began. "My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday's events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans at the Houston community."

Clearing up reports, she continued: "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing."

"I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."

At least eight people between the ages of 14 and 27 were killed and hundred more injured after the crowd surged towards the stage at Friday's concert.

Twenty three people were taken to nearby hospitals by emergency responders, Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena shared, revealing that 11 of those were in cardiac arrest. Over 300 people were treated at a "field hospital" at the site.

On Saturday morning, Travis shared a statement, writing: "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.

"I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support families in need." He also revealed he had offered his "total support" to the Houston police department.

The concert was attended by Kylie and the couple's three-year-old daughter Stormi.

