Travis Scott 'absolutely devastated' as Astroworld incident leaves at least eight people dead Such tragic news

Travis Scott has been left "absolutely devastated" after at least eight people possibly between the ages of 16 and 23 were killed and hundreds more injured at his Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday.

MORE: Kylie Jenner shows off her baby bump

Pregnant Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi were at the concert supporting Travis when the mass casualty happened as the rapper was on stage performing.

Travis was performing when the crowd surged

While the makeup entrepreneur is reported to be unharmed, many suffered life-threatening injuries and hundreds were being treated as casualties.

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," the father-of-one shared on Saturday morning.

"I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."

He also revealed he had offered his "total support" to the Houston police department.

Twenty-three people were taken to nearby hospitals by emergency responders, Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena shared, revealing that 11 of those were in cardiac arrest.

Over 300 people were treated at a "field hospital" at the site.

Kylie was there supporting her boyfriend .

"We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight, eight confirmed fatalities and we had scores of individuals that were injured here at this event," Chief Pena said.

Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department confirmed investigators had been sent to the hospitals to find out what caused the stampede because "we just don’t know".

"We’re going to do an investigation and find out, because it’s not fair to producers, to anybody else involved, until we determine what happened, what caused the surge," he shared.

Fans claimed that there was a "mob mentality"

Fans claimed that there was a "mob mentality" at the event from early in the day, but things took a turn when Travis took to the stage.

"Travis Scott, he took pauses to point at the crowd to say, ‘Go help them — they’re passed out,'" Angel Rodriguez, told the New York Times.

"He did it like three times. He pointed to the area where it was and said for everybody in the area to go help them and bring them to the front."

"I don’t think it was anyone’s fault. I just think after Covid, after quarantine, everyone just wanted to like, you know," Nick Johnson, 17, added.

"It was hard for me to get good air. It was probably over 100 degrees with everyone around you."

In an Instagram story shared by Kylie before the stampede, and later taken down, an ambulance could be seen attempting to make its way through the packed crowds.

"What we do know is that at approximately 9 o'clock, 9:15, the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries," Pena said.

"People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic."

"We won't know the cause of death of the eight that are confirmed until the medical examiner has completed his investigation, but we are in the process," he added.

"The Houston Police Department is sending units out to the hospitals to identify these patients, these fatalities."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.