Drew Barrymore makes rare comment about daughter's exciting upcoming celebration

Drew Barrymore isn't afraid to get candid on social media and dish it all on her show, The Drew Barrymore Show. However, when it comes to her two daughters, she's certainly more private.

The actress has opened up in the past about being a single mom, its ups and downs, and even the struggle of dating while having two little children at home.

Frankie, eight, and Olive, ten, are Drew's daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman, who were together from 2012 to 2016. The star moved to New York so her girls could be closer to their father, who has since remarried.

On Monday's episode of her popular daytime talk show, Drew bonded with actor Adam Scott over each of their daughters, and surprised guests with something the two girls have in common.

As they were talking about how lucky Adam was that his wife gave him a chance, explaining – and agreeing with her – that she was dubious of dating a "self-involved" actor, the award-winning star turned to the subject of their kids.

"Well we both have something in common," she said in a sheepish way. She continued, prompting Adam: "You have a daughter named…" before he said "Frankie." The doting mom went on to immediately exclaim: "I have a daughter named Frankie!" to which the Parks and Recreation actor responded with: "I know you do."

Drew revealed that her youngest is approaching a major milestone, Frankie will be eight next month!

Frankie's birthday is extra special, as she shares her birthday with Earth Day. For her seventh birthday last year, her mom shared an adorable message from her announcing the one wish she had: "I want you to help our planet."

In the sweet animation with an important message, a cartoon cat took the voice of the almost eight-year-old to give fans ideas of how to honor Earth Day.

She concluded her message with: "Whatever you do, I'm proud of you, for caring about our planet and sea. Have a very groovy, groovy, Earth Day, and happy birthday to me."

