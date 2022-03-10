Sam Heughan declares love for Drew Barrymore after intimate on-air moment They do look good together!

Drew Barrymore was served up some romance on Wednesday from Outlander star Sam Heughan and fans couldn't get enough of them.

The Scottish actor was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show and his experience left him feeling a whole lot of "love" for the host.

In a hilarious clip, Sam, 41, fed Drew, 47, a delicious-looking bagel, covered in cream cheese and the intimate moment left fans in hysterics.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore and Sam Heughan make adorable couple as he feeds her

Drew admitted she felt like "a baby bird," as Sam served up the breakfast treat to her.

They both giggled and played along as the suggestive nature of the segment got sillier by the second.

Sam enjoyed his experience with the fun-loving host so much that he shared snapshots on social media too and wrote: "I love Drew! (And bagels) Thanks again for the carbohydrate love @thedrewbarrymoreshow."

Sam declared his love for Drew after their fun segment

Fans called the segment, "pure gold," and said how much they loved the pair's chemistry.

"Sam, she is single too- Beautiful, inside and out. She is humble and kind. She is Talented and does GOOD," said one, as another added: "Cute couple alert," and a third wrote: "We want this relationship to work so get moving bud."

Others said they were desperate to see them working together and suggested a movie could be on the cards.

Drew's fans loved her interaction with Sam

The Drew Barrymore Show also shared the video on social media and it was met with a similar response as fans said: "Sparks were flying," and, "they seem cute together. Are they both single."

Neither Sam nor Drew are in a relationship but the mother-of-two has been married three times before.

She also has two daughters from her marriage to Will Koppleman, while Sam is yet to walk down the aisle or start a family.

