Michael Strahan pays touching tribute following GMA reunion with Keke Palmer

Michael Strahan has already had a wonderful start to his week back at work as he and fans were treated to a special on-air reunion.

For the latest installment of Good Morning America, the host was reunited with Keke Palmer as she stopped by to promote her upcoming movie Alice.

The two are good friends and were also co-hosts for a while, hosting the GMA3 show Strahan, Sara and Keke for quite a bit with Sara Haines.

At the end of his interview, he looked at her and said: "One final question, do you miss me?" which spurred on co-host George Stephanopoulos to start chuckling in the background.

"Yes!" Keke answered happily, before singing: "Michael, I really love you." He then lovingly responded: "I love you too, Keke, and I am so proud of you and Alice."

In a post he shared with that snippet from their interview, he wrote: "Keke... Do you miss me??? LOL. I loved catching up with my sister and friend @keke on @goodmorningamerica!!!!!!!

"Keke... I am so proud of you and keep crushing it!!! I can't wait like the rest of the world to see you shine in Alice this FRIDAY!!!!"

Michael happily reunited with Keke Palmer on the air

Fans in the comments section inundated the two with heart emojis and loved seeing them reunited, however many were upset as all they could do was reminisce about their show.

"I wish you guys would have your show again," one wrote, with another adding: "I miss The Michael, Sarah and Keke show!!! It was nice seeing you two together," and a third also echoing: "I wish y'all were still on air together. I loved that show."

While the show was a hit with fans during its run, it was unexpectedly canceled in March of 2020 after the pandemic hit.

Keke appeared on Watch What Happens Live to talk about the abrupt end, saying: "I knew if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much, much later, because our show is really about an audience.

Michael hosted a GMA3 show with Keke and Sara Haines

"That's what we do. We do a little bit of news, but it's entertainment news. It's fun conversations and lightheartedness, and we're in a different time now. Some of the conversation has changed, and that pushed Strahan, Sara and Keke out. So I expected it."



