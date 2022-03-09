George Stephanopoulos' candid backstage selfie with GMA co-stars gets fans talking The GMA anchors have a lot of fun behind-the-scenes!

George Stephanopoulos is notoriously private away from Good Morning America, but fans were delighted when he appeared in a behind-the-scenes photo with his co-stars this week.

The co-anchor was caught off-guard in a candid selfie with Robin Roberts and T.J. Holmes in a backstage picture after the show on Wednesday.

The picture was taken by T.J. on the request of a fan, and while he and Robin were all smiles, George looked a little more serious.

WATCH: GMA's George Stephanopoulos surprises Michael Strahan live on air

After Robin shared the image on social media, many fans took to reacting to George's expression, with one writing: "That photo bomb though @gstephanopoulos," while another wrote: "Love George!" A third added: "Haha it looks like George had photobombed! Still a great photo, nice try TJ, show him how it's done Robin." A fourth remarked: "George's reaction is the best!"

George and Robin are two of the main co-anchors on GMA along with Michael Strahan, although the former sportsman has been taking some time off of the ABC daytime show, with T.J. keeping his seat warm for him.

George Stephanopoulos' latest selfie with his GMA co-stars received quite the reaction!

It's been a busy time for George, who is not only hosting GMA each morning, but is producing a special on the current Ukrainian conflict specifically focusing on the two world leaders involved, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

The documentary, which will feature ABC News archival footage compiled by George's production company, began airing on Hulu starting 6 March as Ali wrote: "On @hulu now!"

George with his co-stars on the ABC daytime news show

According to The Hollywood Reporter: "The Good Morning America and This Week anchor's George Stephanopoulos Productions is producing the special, Two Men at War, which will begin streaming on Hulu on Sunday, March 6."

"The special will include interviews with Ukraine’s former president, Petro Poroshenko, Iuliia Mendel, the former press secretary to President Zelensky, George W. Bush’s former U.N. ambassador and Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser John Bolton, and chess legend and Human Rights Foundation chairman Garry Kasparov."

Away from work, George enjoys spending downtime with his wife Ali Wentworth, who is incredibly supportive of her husband's job, and their two daughters, Harper and Elliott.

