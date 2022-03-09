Michael Strahan shares new update following time away from Good Morning America The Good Morning America star has a legion of fans

Michael Strahan has been absent from Good Morning America for the past few weeks and his fans can't wait to see him back on their screens.

The former football star took to Instagram at the start of the week to share footage from inside his home.

In the fun video, Michael was seen sitting in his living room in New York unboxing a figurine of his head made out of cheese.

VIDEO: Michael Strahan shares rare glimpse inside New York home

"I just became a cheesehead… literally LOLOL! Thanks Sarah Cheese Lady for sending this," he wrote.

Fans were quick to comment, with many asking about his time away from the popular daytime show. "Miss seeing you on GMA," one wrote, while another commented: "When are you coming back on GMA, miss seeing you." A third added: "We miss you in the morning, hope all is well." A fourth remarked: "Miss seeing you on GMA."

Michael is no doubt enjoying some well-deserved time off from work, and spending quality time with his loved-ones.

Michael Strahan's latest video caused fans to ask when he will be returning to GMA

The former sports star is a regular co-anchor on the program, alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

During his absence, T.J. Holmes and Lara Spencer have been filling in for him. Away from work, the star enjoys nothing more than spending time with his children.

The doting family man is father to son Michael Jr. and daughter Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins. He is also stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who is has a close bond with.

The GMA star has been absent from the show for the past few weeks

The sportsman shares youngest daughters, 17-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia, with ex-wife Jean Strahan. The former footballer's home is situated in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and he likes the fact that he can go about his day without being noticed. In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side.

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

The star often shares glimpses inside his home on social media too, which boasts everything from an open-plan living room and even a backyard.

