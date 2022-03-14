Michael Strahan marks special occasion in personal life following his absence on GMA The former football hero had been off Good Morning America for several weeks

Michael Strahan delighted fans on Monday morning after making a return to the ABC daytime show.

The Good Morning America star had been noticeably missing from the famous news desk for several weeks, but reunited with co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos at the start of the new week.

What's more, Michael had something special to mark in his personal life too, and took to Instagram to share it with his loyal fans.

VIDEO: Michael Strahan shares rare look inside his New York home

Taking to Instagram, the former football star paid a heartfelt tribute to his business partner and good friend Constance Schwartz.

Alongside a series of pictures of them together, he wrote: "Happy birthday to my business partner, @conschwartz!!!! "It's essential to have someone you know has your back in life and business but ALSO will tell you HOW IT IS and not just what you want to hear.

"Thank you, Con, for ALWAYS filling that role and being the greatest BOSS and CEO at @smacentertainment! "I hope you have the best birthday because you deserve it!! Love you."

GMA's Michael Strahan paid a heartfelt tribute to his business partner

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Great to have that relationship!" while another wrote: "Michael, you are so very fortunate to find such a partner, so glad that you appreciate each other!" A third added: "Love this Michael!"

The dad-of-four has an incredibly busy life balancing his work on GMA with other hosting gigs and his fashion brand, Collection by Michael Strahan.

GMA's Michael Strahan reunited with his co-stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos

And when he isn't busy working, Michael enjoys nothing more than spending quality time with his loved ones. The star lives in a gorgeous home in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and often shares glimpse inside the luxury property on social media.

Michael lives there with his beloved dog Enzo, and his twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, who split their time between their dad and mom's homes.

Michael has a close bond with his GMA co-stars

In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up living in the neighbourhood.

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. You see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

