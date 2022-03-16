Naga Munchetty flooded with comments as she shares amazing news The BBC Breakfast star is so kind

BBC Breakfast co-host Naga Munchetty sparked comments on social media on Wednesday after she shared a major news story with her followers.

The presenter took to Twitter to re-post a couple of tweets that confirmed that British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was being released from Iran after six years.

She was held in the country on charges of plotting to overthrow Iran's government since 2016, first in prison and later under house arrest.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International described the project manager as "arbitrarily detained". Last year, her husband Richard went on hunger strike to protest her detention.

The couple share a seven-year-old daughter, Gabriella, who will no doubt be delighted to be reunited with her mum. Naga's followers shared their own happiness at the news, with one simply posting a prayer hands emoji.

Others commented: "Wonderful news," "So happy for her! At last she'll be reunited with her family," and: "Thank God!"

Naga shared the good news on social media

