BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty reveals how she relaxes at home: 'Bliss' The broadcaster is definitely an animal lover!

When she's not presenting on BBC Breakfast, hitting the golf course or getting in her daily dose of exercise, Naga Munchetty enjoys nothing more than a relaxing evening at home. This week, the 45-year-old shared a rare personal snapshot on Instagram, revealing a sneak peek inside her sitting room in the process.

MORE: Sky News's Kay Burley divides fans with COVID apology – but will face internal inquiry

The image sees Naga sitting on a cream leather sofa, decorated with bright pink and green cushions. She is surrounded by her beloved pet cats, Xena, Missy and Bella. One cat is comfortably settled on her lap, one laying on the top of the sofa by her head and a third curled up next to her. A glass of red wine is balanced on the arm of the chair. "Bliss," Naga captioned the image.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty admits her day job is "hard work"

Her fans were quick to comment on the snapshot, with one remarking: "Would love to see you do a news segment like this.... bliss news, calming us all!!" A second joked: "I can see you in deep thought about golf," and a third quipped: "Purrrfectly chilled."

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty has the best response to Twitter troll

Naga lives in Hertfordshire with her husband and TV director James Haggar.

The couple have been married for 16 years now, and she previously revealed the secret to their lasting happy marriage, telling The Guardian in 2016: "When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right."

MORE: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty suffers painful injury

The couple made the decision not to have children together, and Naga has revealed she has been branded "wicked" in the past, as a result.

During a discussion on BBC Radio 5 Live earlier this year, Naga said: "I remember when I told someone that I had decided I didn't want children, someone told me I was wicked. Wicked against my mother for denying her grandchildren. It's quite interesting, isn't it, how people react?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.