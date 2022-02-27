Naga Munchetty took to Instagram on Sunday to share a relaxed photo from her day off, but it had her fans worried.

The sweet snapshot showed one of the presenter's beloved cats stretched out on some furniture at the home Naga shares with her husband, James Haggar.

A polished wooden floor could be seen in the background on which sat a comfy armchair decorated with a stylish red cushion.

Some of the star's followers took to the comments section to express their concern for her pet, however, asking: "Has she passed?" Naga quickly responded to reassure them, writing: "No. Just chilling. Have edited post to make clear x."

The 47-year-old's updated caption read: "Sleep peacefully. (Not passed, just chilling) #grateful X," and many other fans shared their love for the snap, with one kindly writing: "Looking completely content and relaxed, must love the owner."

Others added: "She’s gorgeous x," "Beautiful colours," and: "What a sweetheart… they can teach us a thing or two about relaxation Naga x."

Naga shared a photo of her cat relaxing

A day earlier, the star had shared a photo of the same cat, a beautiful tortoiseshell, sleeping in a cardboard box.

Naga and her husband share three cats, who are named Xena, Missy and Bella, and the BBC Breakfast co-host has previously shared how much she enjoys spending time with them.

The star enjoys chilling out with her pets

She once posted a photo of herself sitting on a cream leather sofa, with one cat comfortably settled on her lap, one laying on the top of the sofa by her head and a third curled up next to her.

A glass of red wine was balanced on the arm of the chair and Naga captioned the picture simply: "Bliss."

Her fans rushed to comment, with one remarking: "Would love to see you do a news segment like this.... bliss news, calming us all!!" A second quipped: "Purrrfectly chilled."

