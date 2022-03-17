James Middleton celebrates with sweet personal post The newlywed has taken to Instagram

James Middleton has taken to Instagram to celebrate a sweet family milestone.

MORE: James Middleton's rare comment on sweet childhood experience

The younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge shared a post in honour of his dog Nala's second birthday – and fans loved his touching tribute.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton looks so broody in candid video with Prince William

Dog lover James shared an adorable video of Nala as a tiny puppy alongside a more recent snapshot showing her with her best four-legged friend, Mabel.

READ: James Middleton and Alizée's sweet wedding photo with special guests revealed

EXCLUSIVE: James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet's intimate wedding album

"It's Nala's 2nd birthday today," he explained to his followers. "I can't believe she is two already - we celebrated by going out for a long walk in the rain with her dad Zulu, granny Ella, aunts Inka and Luna and her best friend Mable."

Dog-lover James celebrated Nala's birthday on Instagram

James, 34, and his wife Alizee Thevenet are the proud owners of six dogs, Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala, who all share their countryside home.

READ: James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet celebrate new milestone - see romantic post

MORE: 15 sweet photos of Michael Middleton with Kate, Pippa and James

And James has Ella to thank for introducing him to his future wife. Recalling how he first met financial expert Alizée, he previously shared: "The two of us (Ella and me) were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea. Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace.

James and Alizée tied the knot in her native France

"However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back.," he explained. "But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.

MORE: James Middleton and wife Alizée swapped London for country home – see inside

"Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."

After just over a year of dating, the couple announced their engagement in October 2019. After delaying their wedding because of coronavirus restrictions, they were married in September in France, with the bride wearing the 1980s wedding dress belonging to her new mother-in-law, Carole Middleton.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.